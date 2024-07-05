VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/4/2024

Thursday July 4, 2024

12:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

2:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Forest Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of two loose dogs.

11:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Central Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a couch being dumped in the driveway.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a low hanging utility line.

6:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to standby as a peace officer.

10:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township to check the report of a disabled vehicle partially in the roadway.

11:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of suspicious activity at a vacant residence.