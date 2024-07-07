VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/5/2024

Friday July 5, 2024

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

3:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a complaint of a stray dog jumping at the front door of the residence.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious male.

10:42 a.m. – Deputies took a report of theft of diesel fuel from a location on Gamble Road in Ridge Township.

10:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police on a commercial alarm.

11:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of subjects trespassing.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a complaint of identity theft.

1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of theft of gas.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a juvenile.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a juvenile.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Priddy Road in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a complaint of trespassing.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of trespassing.

7:52 p.m. – Dispatched Deputies and Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township for an unresponsive male.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of an open door and possibility of someone trespassing.

9:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Parkview Drive in the City of Van Wert for an unknown medical problem.

9:25 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burk School Road in Liberty Township for a subject who had fallen.

10:03 p.m. – Deputies along with Spencerville Fire and EMS responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a camper fire.

10:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist with a subject being disorderly.

11:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.