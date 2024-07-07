VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/6/2024

Saturday July 6, 2024

12:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

1:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township for a child custody dispute.

3:25 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject with chest pain.

8:57 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a loose dog.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:41 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to an area on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject in a vehicle possibly having a seizure.

6:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 near Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A single vehicle had struck the guardrail. No injuries were reported.

7:07 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to an area of Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having chest pain.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bellis Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of juveniles riding ATVs recklessly.

8:05 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a stray dog.

9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a fireworks complaint.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of suspicious activity.

10:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.