VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/6/2024
Saturday July 6, 2024
12:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.
1:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township for a child custody dispute.
3:25 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject with chest pain.
8:57 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.
1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a loose dog.
2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:41 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to an area on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject in a vehicle possibly having a seizure.
6:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 near Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A single vehicle had struck the guardrail. No injuries were reported.
7:07 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to an area of Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having chest pain.
7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bellis Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of juveniles riding ATVs recklessly.
8:05 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who had fallen.
8:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a stray dog.
9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a fireworks complaint.
10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of suspicious activity.
10:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.
