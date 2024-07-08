Van Wert Police blotter 6/30-7/7/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 30 – an assault occurred in the 400 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, June 30 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 1300 block of Woodland Ave.

Sunday, June 30 – a report was made in reference to a theft at Franklin Park.

Monday, July 1 – charged Christina Brown with theft after a shoplifting incident in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, July 1 – arrested Elizabeth Casey Blair for disorderly conduct by intoxication in the 200 block of N. Race St.

Monday, July 1 – charged Kaitlyn Cox, 18, and Landon Delaise, 18, with underage consumption in the 300 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, July 2 – a bicycle was reported stolen in the 300 block of N. Harrison St.

Tuesday, July 2 – charged Devon M. Schnarre, 23, with disorderly conduct by intoxication in the 1200 block of S. Washington St. He was later arrested for persistent disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Fox Rd.

Tuesday, July 2 – arrested Susan Elaine Bonifas for theft at Walmart.

Tuesday, July 2 – a menacing report was taken in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Wednesday, July 3 – a bicycle was stolen in the 400 block of S. Franklin St.

Wednesday, July 3 – a probation violation was reported in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Wednesday, July 3 – a report was made in reference to an unruly juvenile in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, July 3 – charged Michael Speakman with theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, July 3 – arrested Milo Holt on an outstanding warrant issued by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, July 3 – arrested Malcolm Oliver, 27, of Van Wert for domestic violence in the 600 block of E. Central Ave.

Wednesday, July 3 – police and EMS were dispatched to the 100 block of Valam Drive for a medical emergency. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday, July 3 – a welfare check was conducted in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, July 3 – an assault was reported in the 600 block of State St.

Thursday, July 4 – a menacing incident was reported in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.. No criminal charges were filed.

Thursday, July 4 – two teens were charged with a curfew violation in the 100 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, July 4 – a theft was reported in a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, July 4 – charged James Pearson with discharging a firearm in the city limits in the 400 block of Gordon Ave.

Thursday, July 4 – a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Ervin Road and Westwood Drive.

Friday, July 5 – officers took a report for telephone harassment in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Friday, July 5 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 500 block of Blaine St.

Friday, July 5 – a report was made in reference to identity theft.

Friday, July 5 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Friday, July 5 – arersted Michael Lee Edwards, 31, of Ohio City for OVI in the 500 block of Hospital Drive.

Friday, July 5 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Friday, July 5 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 700 block of W. Ervin Road.

Friday, July 5 – a miscellaneous report was taken in the 800 block of Fox Road.

Saturday, July 6 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 700 block of E. Crawford St.

Saturday, July 6 – police took a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, July 6 – Marshawn Peri Lamont Williams, 19, of Van Wert was arrested in the 800 block of Kear Road for aggravated menacing and obstructing official business.

Sunday, July 7 – criminal damaging was reported in the 800 block of Elm St.