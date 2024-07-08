VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/7/2024

Sunday July 7, 2024

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. Jered Jonathon Raymond Panning, 26, of Pleasant Township was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He was charged with domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, and unlawful restraint, a third degree misdemeanor.

11:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Hessian Road in Jackson Township.

2:04 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Woodstock Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township for a report of an abandoned bicycle.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a report of a scam.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. A 2001 Ford F150 driven by Reed Missler of York Township was northbound on Mendon Road, stopped at the stop sign at U.S. 30 then proceeded to try to cross the eastbound lane and struck a 2016 Honda Civic driven by Mollie Losh of Putnam that was eastbound on U.S. 30. The collision caused Losh’s car to go into the median and roll over several times before coming to rest on the driver’s side. Missler reported no injuries and signed off on treatment. Losh suffered minor injuries and signed off on treatment. Missler’s truck was driven from the scene, while Losh’s car was towed by Straightline Towing.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS, Willshire Fire, Van Wert EMS and Parkview Samaritan responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a juvenile who was injured in a fall.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Coyote Evans Sharp, 18, of Middle Point was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:08 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a report of an assault. The incident remains under investigation.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS responded to an area of the nature trail off Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a crash between a bicyclist and a minibike. Richard Allen Brown, 70, of Van Wert was riding a bicycle westbound on the trail coming around a corner. James Smith, 19, of Van Wert was riding a minibike eastbound and collided with the bicycle. Medical treatment was refused and neither subject was transported by EMS.

8:16 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to investigate a report of a vehicle being damaged when an object was thrown from another vehicle.