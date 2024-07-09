VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/8/2024

Monday July 8, 2024

12:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township for a complaint of trespassing.

4:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township for a report of suspicious activity.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a stolen trailer. The missing trailer is a 2017 Sure-Trac Flatbed tandem axle with ramps.

Deputies are investigating the theft of this trailer. Photo submitted

8:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert to check an occupied disabled vehicle.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Poe Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a dog.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. James E. Mihm Jr., 29, of Pleasant Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Venedocia to standby as a peace officer.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Skinner Street in the City of Delphos to assist the Delphos Police.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an assault.

8:53 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.