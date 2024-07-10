VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/9/2024

Tuesday July 9, 2024

7:29 a.m. – Deputies took a report of a private property single vehicle crash at a location on Elks Drive in the City of Van Wert.

8:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Marsh Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a hit skip accident. The incident was investigated by the Van Wert City Police.

12:20 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a dog being locked in a vehicle.

12:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of reckless driving.

12:55 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Skinner Street in the City of Delphos for a stray dog.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residency on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a protection order violation.

4:06 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who was weak and not feeling well.

4:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for an odor of gas.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township for a complaint of a possible computer related crime.

10:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point for a child custody dispute.