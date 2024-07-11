VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/10/2024

Wednesday July 10, 2024

3:14 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Parkview Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject feeling ill.

6:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:54 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.

8:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of two subjects trespassing on the property.

8:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Scott to assist the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

8:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

9:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

9:57 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a power line down in the roadway.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wildwood Drive in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a two-car motor vehicle crash. One vehicle was rear-ended by the second vehicle. No injuries were reported.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a stray dog trying to get at chickens and ducks.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Delphos on a complaint of threats by phone that occurred in the City of Van Wert.

8:06 p.m. – Deputies along with Scott Fire and EMS responded to a report of a rear-end crash on U.S. 127 in Union Township. One person was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer during a property exchange.

9:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to check the report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

10:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Becker Road in Jennings Township for a report of an injured deer.