VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/11/2024

Thursday July 11, 2024

5:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of loose horses in the roadway.

7:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a deceased subject. No foul play is suspected.

8:03 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a subject with chest pain.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Summer Raye Jones, 35, of Defiance is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:00 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Jonestown Road in York Township for a report of three stray dogs on the property.

11:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash. Unit One backed into Unit Two. No injuries were reported.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the roundabout at U.S. 224 and U.S. 127. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on a third degree felony charge of aggravated possession of drugs. Donald E. Lewis, 60, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a Funeral Escort from the City of Van Wert to Fletcher Cemetery in Willshire Township.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:27 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for an open line 911 call.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert. Suspected narcotics and paraphernalia was confiscated. No arrests were made, the investigation continues.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for charges of fourth degree felony domestic violence and third degree misdemeanor unlawful restraint. Jered Jonathon Raymond Panning of Pleasant Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a dog.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of domestic violence.

10:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an assault. Eric Alan Braun, 53, of Ohio City was arrested and charged with strangulation, a fifth degree felony. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.