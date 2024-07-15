Van Wert Police blotter 7/7-7/13/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, July 7 – criminal damaging was reported in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, July 7 – arrested Bradley Michael Evans for theft at Walmart.

Sunday, July 7 – a report of animals running at-large was made in the 1000 block of Prospect Ave.

Monday, July 8 – a theft was reported in the 900 block of George St.

Monday, July 8 – a unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of E. First St.

Monday, July 8 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 1100 block of Woodland Ave.

Monday, July 8 – arrested Kaitlyn Cox, 18, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant while in the 100 block of E. First St.

Monday, July 8 – arrested Kimra L. Rowlett was arrested for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, July 8 – officers charged Christopher Flowers and Jose Sanchez II with disorderly conduct by fighting in the 500 block of S. Harrison St.

Tuesday, July 9 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 600 block of N. Jefferson St.

Tuesday, July 9 – arrested Jennifer Kilgore, 38, of Cridersville on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Tuesday, July 9 – after a report of a hit/skip crash in the 800 block of N. Franklin St., officers arrested Theodore King for OVI, leaving the scene of an accident and other miscellaneous charges.

Tuesday, July 9 – arrested Zachary Scott Craig, 44, of Van Wert on an adult parole warrant while in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Wednesday, July 10 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 300 block of S. Race St.

Wednesday, July 10 – arrested John Matthew Blue, 48, of Middle Point for theft while in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, July 10 – arrested Michael Stockman, 20, of Paulding for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, July 10 – a menacing by stalking incident was reported in the 200 block of W. Main St. The incident occurred the previous day.

Thursday, July 11 – theft of medication was reported in the 300 block of E. Third St.

Thursday, July 11 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Williams St.

Thursday, July 11 – the police department responded to the 200 block of N. Chestnut St. for a distraught male.

Friday, July 12 – a theft report was taken that occurred in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Friday, July 12 – a report was made in reference to a bicycle in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Friday, July 12 – an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of S. Washington St. in reference to a suspicious person.

Friday, July 12 – arrested Laura Marie Strubing, 33, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant while in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Friday, July 12 – the police department received a call of a parking violation in the 300 block of Woodland Ave. As a result, the vehicle was found disabled and with expired registration. It was towed from the roadway.

Saturday, July 13 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Saturday, July 13 – arrested Robert Johnson of Delphos on a Delphos PD warrant for drug paraphernalia at Casey’s.

Saturday, July 13 – a report was made in reference to the theft of a package in the 300 block of N. Wayne St.