VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/12/2024

Friday July 12, 2024

12:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of two subjects trespassing.

1:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Vanhorn Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:36 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Parkview Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

8:43 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township. A juvenile in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala appeared to be traveling east in the 8100 block of Ohio 81 on State Route 81 when she ran off the road to the right, then pulled the vehicle back onto the road, crossing the center line, then running back off the right side of the road into the right a way, striking a utility pole and ending facing west in a corn field. No injury was reported.

9:39 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Linden Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer.

12:16 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

12:49 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for unauthorized use of computer, cable, or telecommunication property, a fifth degree felony. Daymeon Joseph Lee Ladd, 27, of Bryan is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Jennings Township for a report of a road sign being down.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Union Township in Union Township attempting to locate a resident for another agency.

2:47 p.m. – Deputies observed a motor vehicle crash at Liberty Union Road and Convoy Roads in Union Township. A 2007 Honda Civic driven by Emma Elizabeth Bernie’s of Pleasant Township had stopped at the stop sign at that intersection, then proceeded to turn left, failing to yield the right of way to a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Audrey Hanenkratt of Payne, causing a collision. Bernier was cited for failure to stop/yield and both vehicles were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

2:51 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of George Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of loose dogs.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a parking complaint.

9:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township for a complaint of theft.

10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a property dispute.