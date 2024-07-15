VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/13/2024

Saturday July 13, 2024

12:17 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

3:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brown Road in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:46 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Clime Street in the City of Delphos for a complaint of failure to confine a dog.

10:50 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

1:58 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject feeling lightheaded.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court charged with didnapping, a second degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a third degree delony. Nathan Edward Stephens, 19, of Brower Road in Allen County, Ohio was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:22 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Robert Allen Johnson, 36, of Delphos was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a report of an open door.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township for a complaint of dumped trash.

9:02 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Hessian Road in Jackson Township believed to be having heart issues.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on Main Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of an item being thrown from a vehicle and striking her vehicle.

10:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Union Township to check the welfare of two young girls walking on the roadway.

10:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a fireworks complaint.

11:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Paulding County Line to assist with a loose cow.