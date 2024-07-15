VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/14/2024

Sunday July 14, 2024

1:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pollock Road in Tully Township for a complaint of her dog being attacked by a loose dog.

4:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a tree down across utility lines.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for an own recognizance bond violation. Shawn M. Thomas, 38, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:39 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 81 in the Village of Elgin for a report of an open door.

9:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.