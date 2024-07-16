VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/15/2024
Monday July 15, 2024
2:13 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to an area of Grill Road in the City of Van Wert for an automated alert of a motor vehicle crash.
5:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.
9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township for a report of reckless driving.
12:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a complaint of harassment.
4:49 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert on a complaint that occurred in Mercer County.
5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.
8:53 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a car fire.
8:59 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on State Road in York Township for a subject with an unknown problem. EMS was cancelled enroute.
9:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
