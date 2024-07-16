VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/15/2024

Monday July 15, 2024

2:13 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to an area of Grill Road in the City of Van Wert for an automated alert of a motor vehicle crash.

5:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township for a report of reckless driving.

12:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a complaint of harassment.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert on a complaint that occurred in Mercer County.

5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

8:53 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a car fire.

8:59 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on State Road in York Township for a subject with an unknown problem. EMS was cancelled enroute.

9:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.