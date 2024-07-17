VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/16/2024

Tuesday July 16, 2024

1:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

1:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a tree down in the roadway.

2:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of construction barrels being blown around the roadway.

5:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

6:33 a.m. – Deputies assisted a motorist from the City of Van Wert back to his vehicle on U.S. 30.

7:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to area of George Street in the Village of Convoy for two loose dogs.

11:42 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen and injured an arm.

2:25 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Joel Lee Crawford, 36, of Pleasant Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:42 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was not feeling well.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line in Jackson Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Pleasant Township for an occupied disabled vehicle in the roadway.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township. A 2021 Peterbilt semi operated by Jordan Collins of Toledo was traveling west on U.S. 30 in the left lane. A 2011 Toyota Camry operated by Kaylee Wolford of Tully Township, was traveling west on the on-ramp U.S. 127 entering U.S. Route 30 westbound then merged left, crossing the right lane and then entering the left most lane, striking semi. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Church Road in Washington Township for a report of a subject dumping debris in a field.

7:21 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject having a seizure.

7:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

7:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dolt Road in Washington Township for a complaint of harassment.

9:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a report of an open door.

9:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of trespassing.

11:59 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having chest pain.