VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/17/2024

Wednesday July 17, 2024

1:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

2:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Van Wert Police.

7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of abandoned vehicles.

7:22 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Richey Road in Union Township for two stray dogs.

8:29 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Jeffrey K. Buckner, 49, of Paulding County is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:45 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a medical alarm.

11:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of domestic violence.

11:32 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Race Street in the City of Van Wert for two loose dogs.

11:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a possible unknown explosive device that was found. Wright Patterson Air Force Base EOD Unit responded to the scene and identified the ordinance as a 40mm tracer cartridge. The EOD Unit made the ordinance safe for transportation. The Wright Patterson EOD Unit transported the ordinance to a safe location where it was then destroyed.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of grass covering the roadway.

3:03 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Cavett Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

6:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a stray dog.

7:26 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a subject having a seizure.

9:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township.

10:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle.

11:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a male walking in the street and being disorderly.