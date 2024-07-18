VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/17/2024
Wednesday July 17, 2024
1:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
2:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Van Wert Police.
7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.
7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of abandoned vehicles.
7:22 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Richey Road in Union Township for two stray dogs.
8:29 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Jeffrey K. Buckner, 49, of Paulding County is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
9:45 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a medical alarm.
11:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.
11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of domestic violence.
11:32 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Race Street in the City of Van Wert for two loose dogs.
11:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a possible unknown explosive device that was found. Wright Patterson Air Force Base EOD Unit responded to the scene and identified the ordinance as a 40mm tracer cartridge. The EOD Unit made the ordinance safe for transportation. The Wright Patterson EOD Unit transported the ordinance to a safe location where it was then destroyed.
1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.
2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of grass covering the roadway.
3:03 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Cavett Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.
6:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a stray dog.
7:26 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a subject having a seizure.
9:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township.
10:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle.
11:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a male walking in the street and being disorderly.
POSTED: 07/18/24 at 8:13 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement