VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/18/2024

Thursday July 18, 2024

4:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:03 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of a semi-truck attempting to turn around and getting stuck.

7:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Ridge Township for an automated message from an iPhone reporting a possible crash.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of racing around on minibikes and three wheelers.

12:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 for a report of reckless driving.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a county residence about a scam of winning money.

2:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a hit skip accident on private property.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a transient walking along the roadway.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for an automated message from an iPhone reporting a possible crash.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

10:46 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.