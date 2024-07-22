Van Wert Police blotter 7/14-7/21/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, July 14 – trespassing was reported in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Sunday, July 14 – a drug investigation was conducted in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.

Sunday, July 14 – a parking ticket was issued in the 100 block of Balyeat Ave.

Monday, July 15 – criminal damaging was reported in the 100 block of E. Crawford St.

Monday, July 15 – criminal damaging was reported in the 500 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, July 15 – arrested Shawn Thomas of Van Wert on a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.

Monday, July 15 – criminal damaging was reported in the 100 block of E. Crawford St.

Monday, July 15 – a burglary was reported in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, July 15 – the police department took a report of someone violating a protection order. The incident occurred in the 500 block of S. Walnut St.

Monday, July 15 – officers conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of S. Wayne St.

Tuesday, July 16 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 1300 block of Woodland Ave.

Wednesday, July 17 – arrested Jacob Weir on a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.

Wednesday, July 17 – arrested Eric Hohman for domestic violence and strangulation after an incident in the 1100 block of Kear Road.

Wednesday, July 17 – after an investigating an assault in the 1100 block of Kear Road, officers arrested Amanda Trejo, 41, of Convoy, for aggravated burglary, a first degree felony.

Thursday, July 18 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 200 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, July 18 – a one vehicle non-injury accident was reported in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, July 18 – a wallet was found in the 400 block of Gordon Ave.

Thursday, July 18 – an assault was reported in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Thursday, July 18 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Friday, July 19 – two motor vehicles were towed from the roadway in the 1100 block of E. Sycamore St. due to ordinance violations.

Friday, July 19 – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Friday, July 19 – the police department responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Friday, July 19 – a report was made in reference to the theft of an HVAC unit in the 1000 block of Haley St.

Saturday, July 20 – criminal damaging was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Saturday, July 20 – charged Dorothy Tangeman with theft, after an investigation at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Saturday, July 20 – a report was made in reference to an unruly juvenile in the 400 block of S. Market St.

Sunday, July 21 – criminal damaging was reported in the 600 block of S. Vine St.