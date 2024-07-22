VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/19/2024

Friday July 19, 2024

5:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

6:26 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:53 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Main Street in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

8:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point to contact a resident for Van Wert Police.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to reports of a rear end crash on U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township. A 2024 Volvo 850 semi-truck driven by Sarmad Mughal of West Chester, Ohio, and a 2023 Ford F150 driven by Kenneth Streck of West Chester were both northbound, when Streck slowed to make a turn on Wren Landeck Road. His truck was hit from behind by the semi-truck. A passenger in the pickup truck was taken by Ohio City EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital with possible injuries.

11:43 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a loose dog in the roadway.

1:44 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

2:16 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for an alarm.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a suspicious person.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kreischer Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:01 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a subject with chest pain.

8:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a possible domestic.

8:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lambert Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a suspicious person.

10:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of German Church Road in Harrison Township for a report of a underage party.