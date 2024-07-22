VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/20/2024

Saturday July 20, 2024

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bellis Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of forgery.

1:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shenk Road in Washington Township for a noise complaint.

2:04 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Willshire Fire to a report of a structure fire at 15907 Stateline Road in Willshire Township. Ohio City Fire, Van Wert Fire, along with deputies and CERT also assisted at the scene.

3:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

6:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty with vision.

8:17 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to the area of U.S. 127 and Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash. Van Wert EMS also assisted at the scene. A 2019 Honda Insight driven by Glen Olin of Sidney was northbound on U.S. 127 when he slowed down to make a left turn onto Wren Landeck Road. A 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Belci Martinez of Greensboro, North Carolina was northbound on U.S. 127 when the she swerved to avoid Olin, but collided with his car. Martinez was given a citation for no operators licenses. Both drivers were transported by EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for possible injuries.

9:39 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

1:07 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS responded to a report of a private property motorcycle crash at a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township. When units arrived, there was found to be no damage and the rider refused medical treatment.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Church Road in Ridge Township for a report of a loose cow.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area Front Street in the Village of Wren to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dillon Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a possible fight.

10:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject being disorderly. Eli David Jasztal, 36, of Van Wert was charged with disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dillon Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of five subjects trespassing.