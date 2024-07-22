VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/21/2024
Sunday July 21, 2024
2:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilbert Road in Jennings Township for a complaint of fraud.
1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.
2:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a complaint of property damage.
3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to assist a motorist.
3:18 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. Emily Apple, 38, of Paulding is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property. No injuries were reported.
4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shenk Road in Washington Township to check a open line 911 call.
5:03 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.
8:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a truck fire.
