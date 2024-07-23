Council addresses underage pot, tobacco penalties

Law Director John Hatcher, Council President Thad Eikenbary and Council Clerk Stephanie Phillips as they appeared on a live stream of Monday night’s Van Wert City Council meeting. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Compared to the previous few meetings, Monday’s meeting of Van Wert City Council was rather quiet, with council members handling mostly routine agenda items.

As expected, council members unanimously approved an ordinance that prohibits anyone under 21 from purchasing, transporting or using cannabis in the city. State law currently has the same ban, but it doesn’t include a penalty for anyone who violates the law. The local law makes it a fourth degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $250 fine. A similar ordinance, one that prohibits anyone under 21 who uses, consumes or possesses tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices and/or vapor products also gained unanimous approval. It carries the same penalty, up to 30 days in jail and a $250 fine.

An ordinance allowing the city to post public and legal notices on the city’s website, vanwert.org, instead of in print was also approved, along with legislation concerning the city’s tax budget.

Legislation banning parking on the east side of S. Tyler St. near Cavett St. will be prepared for the next meeting. It was addressed by Mayor Ken Markward, who was speaking for Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, who was absent from the meeting.

“This is at the very southern end of Tyler St. – it dead ends when you get south of Cavett. Through the years, occasionally people would park there and now more people are parking there and it has caused some difficulty with recycling trucks, garbage trucks and with our guys doing brush pickup,” Markward said. “Fortunately we haven’t had to get a fire truck down there.”

He added parking would still be allowed on the west side of the street. The matter will be up for discussion and a possible first vote at the next meeting.

Another piece of legislation that will appear on the next agenda is one that would extend Bonnewitz Ave. by 1,000 feet.

Markward also said there will be an opening on the Van Wert Area Economic Development Board. The term will be for 10 months and could be extended. City council members will make the appointment.

During his report to council, Law Director John Hatcher said he received a request to look into complaints about fireworks.

“I’ll check into the police department to see how many calls they received in and around the Fourth of July and I’ll check with the court to see if any citations were issued,” Hatcher said.

A story about fireworks around the July 4 holiday recently appeared in the VW independent (click here).

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 12, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.