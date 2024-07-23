Marsh’s Davis takes on new role

Submitted information

Rob Davis has gained a wealth of experience and served in a variety of positions at The Marsh Foundation. His newest role is that of admissions and training specialist. Previously, he served as a clinical case manager, school family teacher and group home family teacher.

His career at The Marsh Foundation has spanned more than 20 years, but his passion for working with children began in college at The Ohio State University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. In Columbus, he began working with autistic children and their families as an ABA therapist before moving back to Van Wert to establish his career at The Marsh Foundation.

Rob Davis

According to executive director of Child and Family Services, Kelly Gross, Davis’ promotion comes as a result of his exceptional dedication, hard work and demonstrated expertise in his previous role as case manager.

“Rob has been an invaluable member of our team for more than 20 years, consistently exceeding expectations and contributing significantly to our success,” she said. “He has shown exceptional leadership qualities, a strong commitment to our mission, and a deep understanding of the necessary qualifications to successfully be the admissions and training specialist.”

Davis’ new position will require him to use his experience to not only review referrals and coordinate youth admissions, but also oversee staff development training.

“With his wealth of experience, pre-existing connections with stakeholders, and a passion for helping others succeed, we have full confidence that he will excel in this position and make significant contributions to The Marsh Foundation’s continued growth and success,” Gross said.

Davis said he is excited to continue serving The Marsh Foundation and its mission in a new capacity.

“As the admissions and training specialist, I will carry on the mission of The Marsh Foundation to inspire hope, to teach and to care for children and families,” he said. “I am committed to continuing The Marsh Foundation’s legacy with all the dedicated employees on this beautiful campus.”

Davis lives in Van Wert with his wife, son and daughter. When he’s not working, he enjoys spending time with them, seeing new places, visiting family or spending time at relaxing campsites. When he needs free time to himself, he almost always finds himself outdoors.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.