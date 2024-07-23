VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/22/2024

Monday July 22, 2024

7:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Rogers Road in Ridge Township.

9:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Jackston Township for a report of large number of cattle loose in the roadway.

9:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township for a report of road signs being spray painted.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Road in Ridge Township after a resident found what was believed to be some type of narcotics in their mailbox.

1:38 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by a Defiance County Court for failure to appear. Rickie L. Welker, 41, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Defiance.

1:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious male.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township.

7:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an open line 911 call.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies along with Willshire Fire and Wren EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigated the incident.

7:54 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with chest pain.

9:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.