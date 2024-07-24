VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/23/2024

Tuesday July 23, 2024

12:04 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:36 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Main Street in the Village of Convoy. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire.

6:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the area for a report of a subject running into the roadway.

6:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:55 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

9:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a suspicious subject who appeared to be injured. Wren EMS was dispatched to the scene for patient care.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and Van Wert Police responded to the Van Wert City Reservoir for a report of a boat that flipped and two subjects in the water.

9:47 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with leg and hip pain.

10:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Marsh Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject reported to be on the ground.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of criminal damaging.

6:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.