VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/24/2024

Wednesday July 24, 2024

12:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for a subject who may have been in mental crisis.

3:05 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.

4:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

6:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:05 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Shaffer Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having chest pain.

7:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:30 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on a complaint of vandalism that had occurred earlier in the month at a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to Van Wert Juvenile Probation to assist with a juvenile being disorderly.

11:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of theft.

2:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of possible narcotics being located.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a small child with no apparent supervison.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject who was driving on U.S. 30 in Tully Township and received vehicle damage when another vehicle had a tire blow.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a scam.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Stephanie Lane in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a stray bullet coming into the residence. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the City of Delphos of two stray dogs.