VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/25/2024

Thursday July 25, 2024

5:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Line Road in Willshire Township for a subject found deceased. No foul play is suspected.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Court House to assist the Adult Parole Officer.

3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ball Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a resident.

7:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:35 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject weak and lightheaded.

6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.