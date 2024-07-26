VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/25/2024
Thursday July 25, 2024
5:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
8:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.
10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Line Road in Willshire Township for a subject found deceased. No foul play is suspected.
12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Court House to assist the Adult Parole Officer.
3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.
4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ball Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a resident.
7:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:35 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject weak and lightheaded.
6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.
11:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
