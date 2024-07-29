Van Wert Police blotter 7/21-7/28/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, July 21 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 300 block of North St.

Sunday, July 21 – a parking ticket was issued in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Sunday, July 21 – a criminal damaging incident was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Sunday, July 21 – an assault was reported in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Monday, July 22 – police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway for a male in distress.

Monday, July 22 – arrested Adrieanna Scott for theft in the 300 block of Town Center Blvd.

Monday, July 22 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 300 block Woodland Ave.

Tuesday, July 23 – an incident of fraud was reported in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St. The incident is under investigation.

Tuesday, July 23 – arrested Kennadie Leah Marie Vizuete, 18, of Van Wert for contributing to the unruliness of a juvenile.

Tuesday, July 23 – trespassing was reported in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, July 23 – a motor vehicle accident was reported in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, July 24 – identity fraud was reported to the Van Wert Police Department.

Wednesday, July 24 – a junk vehicle was towed from the 900 block of E. Crawford St.

Wednesday, July 24 – property was located in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, July 24 – a trespassing report was taken in the 300 block of S. Cherry St.

Wednesday, July 24 – a junk ordinance violation report was taken in the 600 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, July 24 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 1100 block of E. Central Ave.

Wednesday, July 24 – officers arrested Daniel Thomas Lehmkuhle III for disorderly conduct by intoxication while at Franklin Park.

Wednesday, July 24 – a city ordinance violation was reported in the 800 block of Leeson Ave.

Wednesday, July 24 – a wallet found on Leeson Ave. was turned over to the police department.

Thursday, July 25 – police were called to assist with a distraught female in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, July 25 – a two-vehicle non-injury crash occurred at Christopher Crossing and Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, July 25 – criminal damaging was reported at the Marsh Foundation.

Thursday, July 25 – arrested Billie Joe Racer, 44, of Van Wert for disorderly conduct while in the 600 block of Ulms Drive.

Friday, July 26 – the police department took a burglary report in the 300 block of Thorn St.

Friday, July 26 – officers took a report for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief at the intersection of Wayne St. and Lincoln Highway.

Friday, July 26 – a miscellaneous incident report was taken in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, July 27 – arrested Jason Christopher Ross for operating a vehicle while impaired in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, July 27 – arrested Ronald Runyon, 46, of Van Wert for obstructing official business and an active warrant for his arrest.

Saturday, July 27 – an officer was assigned to the 100 block of S. Wall St. in reference to an animal at-large. Upon investigation, Devin Partin was cited for failure to register a dog.

Saturday, July 27 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, July 27 – a report was made in reference to a CPO violation.

Saturday, July 27 – a report was made in reference to a theft from Walmart.

Sunday, July 28 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.