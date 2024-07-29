VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/26/2024

Friday July 26, 2024

3:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township to assist a stranded motorist.

6:29 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with a low heart rate.

6:46 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Jackson Township for a report of a grain wagon that rolled over. A 1999 Ford F250 driven by Tristin Miller of Jackson Township was westbound on Van Wert Paulding County Line Road when he went over a bridge and the wagon he was pulling bounced and broke off the front wheels. The pin in the Reese hitch broke and the truck and hopper wagon separated, causing the hopper wagon to go off the south side of the roadway and flip on its right side, spilling the wheat it was hauling. No injuries were reported.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township. A 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by Nathan Smith of Delphos was eastbound on Lincoln Highway and was following a semi. The semi initiated its turn signal indicating he was turning left, northbound, onto Converse Roselm Rd. The driver of Unit One stated that he did not see the semi slowing down and turning. To avoid rear ending the semi, Unit One swerved left and drove off the roadway and struck a stop sign on the northwest corner of the intersection at Lincoln Highway and Converse Roselm Road. Both drivers stayed at the scene until EMS and law enforcement arrived. Smith was evaluated by Middle Point EMS and was not transported.

11:11 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a crash on private property involving two golf carts. Unit two was eastbound on a gravel drive and lost control and went onto the left side of the gravel drive. The operator, a juvenile, then overcorrected and ended up driving off the right side of the gravel drive and struck Unit One that was parked. Unit one suffered disabling damage and Unit two was able to be driven away from the scene. No Injuries were reported.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to check an open line 911 call.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bentbrook Drive in Ridge Township for a complaint of forgery.

3:17 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with an unknown issue.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of criminal mischief.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of threats and harassment.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

9:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lewis Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of stray dogs that killed her cat.

11:10 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having chest pain.

11:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lewis Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of threats.