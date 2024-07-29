VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/27/2024

Saturday July 27, 2024

12:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to check a report of an open door.

1:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2010 Honda Crosstour driven by Asha Reed of Columbus was westbound in the left lane of U.S. 30 as the right lane had been shut down due to construction. Reed was traveling at a speed of 70 miles per hour near house number 3125. During this time Reed went out of the lane right, hit a construction barrel, and continued off the right side of the road and went into the ditch. Upon hitting the ditch bank, the vehicle sustained a bent and or broken wheel and after hitting the ditch bank, and continued along the ditch bank until it hit a fence near the Township number of 3125, which caused damage to the front of the vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver, she advised that the car veered to the right, and she could not get it to stop and then she hit what she thought was a concrete barrier which I believe was a construction barrel as there was tracks from where there was a barrel missing from the rest leading to the ditch where there was a single construction barrel. It should also be noted that the passenger side curtain air bags were deployed, and the vehicle had to be towed. No injuries were reported.

1:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

2:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road after receiving a report from Allen County Indiana of a subject who may be in the area and be in mental distress.

4:42 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a location on the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Jackson Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported, and no further details are available at this time.

11:42 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a location on the Van Wert Paulding County Line in Jackson Township for a subject with low blood pressure.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of criminal damaging.

11:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of mowed grass covering the roadway.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2019 Toyota Tundra driven by Mark Pugsley of Van Wert was westbound on Lincoln Highway near house number 10175, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox. No injuries were reported.

8:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Union Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

10:56 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject that had fallen.

11:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of theft.