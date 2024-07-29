VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/28/2024

Sunday July 28, 2024

7:54 a.m. – Deputies along with Willshire Fire and Wren EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township. A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Ian Grice of Covington, Ohio was eastbound on Willshire Eastern Road. According to the driver’s statement and evidence found at the scene (tire tracks in grass, crash debris), Grice drove slightly off road right and onto the stone berm. Grice turned slightly left to try and get back onto the roadway. This caused him to cross over the center lane, drive across the opposite lane of travel, go off the north side of the road, and sideswipe a power pole. This side of the road had a shallow drainage ditch. Because of the uneven terrain the driver had trouble getting back onto the road. He continued to drive off the side of the road for about 200 feet before being able to get back on the road. The driver got back onto the road and stopped his car along the eastbound lane of the road. Unit One had damage all along the driver’s side of the car. All four side air bags deployed. He was taken to Van Wert Health by Wren EMS for suspected minor injuries.

8:48 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a person burned while smoking with oxygen.

9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject possibly having a stroke.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of trespassing.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:59 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a subject having chest pain.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of suspicious activity.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of an assault. The incident remains under investigation.