Van Wert Live sponsor

Van Wert Live has announced Superior Credit Union as a 2024 fall sponsor. The sponsorship goes directly to bringing the shows and keeping ticket prices low. Superior Credit Union, Inc., is headquartered in Lima, is a member-owned financial cooperative that serves more than 100,000 members at 25 western Ohio offices. They opened the doors to the Van Wert branch along Towne Center Blvd last fall. Pictured from left to right is: Nicole Wrasman, Superior Credit Union Van Wert Location Head Manager, Quincy Thompson, VWLive Marketing Director, Jarin Hart, Van Wert Live Executive Director, and Kelsey Joseph, Superior Credit Union Director of Marketing. Photo submitted