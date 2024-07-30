VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/29/2024

Monday July 29, 2024

8:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Snyder Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:05 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

2:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Church Road in Ridge Township for a report of a loose bull.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:56 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with abdominal pain.

11:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township on a complaint of criminal trespassing.