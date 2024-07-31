VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/30/2024

Tuesday July 30, 2024

4:18 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

6:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 33 in the Village of Willshire to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:11 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:43 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Race Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:48 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a loose dog.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Mercer County line.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of reckless driving. The vehicle was located and stopped near Towne Center Boulevard. After further investigation it was believed that the subject was driving impaired. Miriam Ruth Lyons, 39, of Payne was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and\or drugs.

12:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

1:01 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Road in York Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Defiance County for a complaint of theft that had occurred earlier in the month at a location on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Gleason Avenue in the City of Van Wert.

6:37 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Pearson Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having a panic attack.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township after receiving an automated iPhone alert of a car crash. No incident was located.