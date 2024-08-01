VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/31/2024

Wednesday July 31, 2024

4:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject riding a bicycle.

5:03 a.m. – Deputies took custody of a stray dog that was brought in from South Avenue in the City of Van Wert.

9:11 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a subject who was unresponsive.

9:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

10:29 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Appear. Kyshawn Newell, 22, of Lima, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of two vehicles parked partially in the roadway.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

1:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 116 in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Anderson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a fifth-degree felony charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Caitlin E. Murphy, 22, of Liberty Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.