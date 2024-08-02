MP church announces revival service

Submitted information

James Fader

MIDDLE POINT — Middle Point United Methodist Church will once again host its Backyard Community Revival on Saturday, August 10. The event will be held in the now air-conditioned church at 119 N. Mill St. in Middle Point.

Guest speaker James Fader will be bringing the message beginning at 5 p.m. Fader currently serves as lead pastor of the Church of God Ministry Center in White Cloud, Michigan. At 5:45, there will be a meal and time for fellowship before the concert at 6:30.

This year’s concert will feature Pastor Fader, Tom Kennerk and Trinity. A free-will offering will be taken and the public is invited.