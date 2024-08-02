VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/1/2024

Thursday August 1, 2024

2:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

9:14 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

9:20 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for probation violation. Carl L. Robinson, 42, of Pleasant Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 81 in York Township for a complaint of debris in the roadway.

11:59 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and Van Wert Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. Gary Allen Yates, 40, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a third-degree felony charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony charge of strangulation, and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. Eric Eugene Hohman, 35, of

Ridge Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a second-degree felony charge of trespass in a habitation. Amanda Jo Trejo, 41, of Jackson Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of menacing.

4:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township for a complaint of an unruly juvenile.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist with juveniles being unruly.

5:59 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of suspicious activity.