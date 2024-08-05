Van Wert Police blotter 7/28-8/4/24

Sunday, July 28 – a miscellaneous incident was reported to the Van Wert Police Department.

Sunday, July 28 – a domestic dispute occurred in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, July 28 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, July 29 – officers responded to an assault that occurred on Frothingham St. near S. Harrison St.

Monday, July 29 – an assault was reported in the 1000 block of Linden Drive.

Monday, July 29 -telecommunications fraud was reported in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, July 30 – officers arrested Haley Kupfersmith and Zach Kupfersmith for domestic violence in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Tuesday, July 30 – a welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of W. Maple St.

Tuesday, July 30 – charged Leslie Porter with theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, July 31 – the police department took a report of a hit-skip accident that occurred at 301 Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, July 31 – a deceased male was reported in the 500 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, July 31 – the police department took a report for theft and criminal mischief in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, July 31 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 400 block of S. Franklin St.

Wednesday, July 31 – a distressed male was reported in the 100 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, July 31 – a report was made in reference to aggravated menacing in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, July 31 – a report was made in reference to a hit-skip accident in the parking lot of Wild Willys.

Wednesday, July 31 – a report of a runaway juvenile was made near the intersection of S. Vine St. and Hoople St. Two juveniles were charged with obstructing official business.

Wednesday, July 31 – a report of criminal damaging was made in the 200 block of W. Main St. After an investigation, three juveniles were charged in connection with the incident.

Wednesday, July 31 – the police department responded to the 1100 block of Heritage Court for a distraught female.

Thursday, August 1 – a report was taken after a welfare check was conducted in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, August 1 – arrested Joshua D. Sargent, 42, of Van Wert for domestic violence while in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.

Thursday, August 1 – charged Kaitlyn Cox, 18, and Landon Delaise, 18, both of Van Wert with disorderly conduct after an incident in the 100 block of S. Market St.

Thursday, August 1 – conducted a traffic stop on N. Washington St. near Christopher Crossing.

Thursday, August 1 – a report was taken after a dispute in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, August 2 – issued a summons to Brent Strawser for failure to confine.

Friday, August 2 – criminal damaging was reported in the 200 block of N. Cherry St.

Friday, August 2 – fraud was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, August 3 – an animal complaint was reported in the 300 block of Gordon Ave.

Saturday, August 3 – police were called to the 300 block of N. Race St. for an unruly juvenile.

Saturday, August 3 – arrested Natasha Renée Stone for theft without consent at Walmart.

Saturday, August 3 – a domestic dispute occurred in the 100 block of N. Harrison St.

Sunday, August 4 – a domestic violence incident was reported to the police department.

Sunday, August 4 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of Leeson Ave.