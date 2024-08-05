VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/2/2024

Friday August 2, 2024

1:07 a.m. – Deputies made a traffic stop for speeding on U.S. 127 near the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road. Van Wert County deputies were assisted at the scene by Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. After further testing and investigation, the driver, Steven Blake Berrett, 22, of Franklin, Ohio, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, a first degree misdemeanor, and a fifth degree felony charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. Berrett, 22 was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:42 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of two loose dogs.

8:43 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township for a subject with a neck injury.

This car hit a pole on Hoaglin Center Road. VWCO Sheriff’s Office photo

10:59 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township. A 2003 Ford Mustang driven by Johnathan Andrew Hamilton of Van Wert was pulling out of the parking lot at Lincolnview Local Schools and admitted to driving in an aggressive manner causing his car to fishtail and lose control. He tried to regain control but could not and he ran off the road, striking a utility pole and snapping it from the ground. Hamilton was cited for failure to control.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to the area of Lincoln Highway at U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Van Wert Police also assisted at the scene. A 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Megan Emily Wyrm of Reston, Virginia, was southbound on US 224 westbound. A 2019 International semi driven by James Francis Cullifer of Sanford, North Carolina was following Wyrm, who had slowed down as it approached the intersection of US 224 and Lincoln Highway. Cullifer assumed that Wyrm was going to turn left, eastbound, onto Lincoln Highway and began passing on the right side of Wyrm’s car in the intersection. However, Wyrm began turning right, westbound, on Lincoln Highway and her car was struck the passenger side. A passenger in her car was transported to Ohio Health by Van Wert EMS.

2:10 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a report of a propane tank on fire.

2:47 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a automated fire alarm at a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A single vehicle was found in the ditch near U.S. 127, no injuries or vehicle damage were reported. The vehicle was towed from the ditch.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of identity fraud.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of trespassing.

4:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio in Liberty Township for a report of a low hanging utility line.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded to a report of a vehicle fire on U.S. 30 in Union Township. It was found to be a vehicle overheating, no fire.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spencer Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a hearing a gun shot.

11:37 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. Units located a semi-truck rolled over near Boroff Road. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.