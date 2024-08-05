VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/3/2024

Saturday August 3, 2024

12:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

1:44 a.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township. After further investigation and testing the driver of the vehicle, Roy Conley Chandler of Van Wert was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He was later released and will appear in court at a later date.

6:39 a.m. – Deputies took a report of a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to check the residence and secure the doors.

7:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spencer Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township to stand by at as a peace officer.

11:18 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

11:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

3:22 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of John Yoh in Hoaglin Township for a report of two loose dogs.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Klinger Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the roadway.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kreischer Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of domestic violence. The incident remains under investigation.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monroe Street in Tully Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

10:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a brush fire.

10:48 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2021 Hyundai Sonata driven by James Robert Yates of Lima was northbound on Van Wert Willshire Road, taking the curve eastbound. Yates went off road left and wound up on the driver side of the vehicle in the ditch. No injuries were reported.

11:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township for a complaint of suspicious activity.