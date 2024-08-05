VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/4/2024

Sunday August 4, 2024

12:50 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Grill Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

1:54 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

4:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the roadway.

6:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a report of a loose dog.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of loose cows.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of a suspicious subject walking in the area.

2:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject mowing and blowing the grass in the road.

2:50 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City and Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

8:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Blain Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a possible burglary. The location was in Paulding County. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office was contacted.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:41 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a laceration.

10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a vehicle that may have been tampered with.