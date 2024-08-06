VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/5/2024

Monday August 5, 2024

7:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

9:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a complaint of criminal damaging.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for grand theft, a fourth degree felony. James Lloyd King, 55, of Celina is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sherman Street in the Village of Scott to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of possible child abuse.

3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of breaking and entering.

7:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of an injured deer.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township for a complaint of property being borrowed and not returned.

8:20 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a subject with a knee injury.