VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/6/2024

Tuesday August 6, 2024

8:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in York Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:53 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a subject with a back injury.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:50 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of two loose dogs.

10:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to check the area for a vehicle that was reported to have hit a stop sign.

10:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of domestic violence. Danielle Rumsey, 30, of Washington Township was arrested on a charge of domestic violence a first degree misdemeanor. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:53 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a report of a semi-truck in the ditch. The vehicle had to be towed from the ditch, no injuries were reported.

2:22 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with a laceration on the leg.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township to check the area for a subject reported missing from Elyria that could be in the area.

2:56 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Jackson Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for community control violations. Ecco R. Burker, 39, of Coldwater, and Carl L. Robinson, 42, of Pleasant Township are both being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a child outside alone.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check area for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. No vehicle was located.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township to contact a residence for the Van Wert Police.

7:37 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having a diabetic event.