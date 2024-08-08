VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/7/2024

Wednesday August 7, 2024

2:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

6:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

6:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject sitting along the roadway.

8:30 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Jeffrey Gish Welker, 57, of Harrison Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Paul Richard Pursell, 57, of Columbus Grove is currently being held at the Allen County Ohio Jail on local charges.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 1998 Chevrolet Express van driven by Joseph Hammon of Mark Center was eastbound on U.S. 30 and moved from the driving lane to the passing lane to pass a slower

moving vehicle. Once in the passing lane, he struck a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Sanjukta Basu of New Jersey in the rear. Basu stated that a semi crossed over their lane from Mendon Road, and they had to slam on their brakes. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were able to be driven from the scene.

1:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township to make notification with a resident.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township to standby while a subject retrieved property.

3:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Eric Eugene Hohman, 35, of Ridge Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:59 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Kreischer Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of theft.

7:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a juvenile with an injured leg.

10:49 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township for a subject not feeling well.

11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Front Street in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.