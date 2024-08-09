VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/8/2024

Thursday August 8, 2024

6:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:37 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a subject who passed out.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

11:45 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

12:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hattery Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of juveniles reported as being unruly.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of an abandoned vehicle.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a complaint of an assault. The incident remains under investigation.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of theft.

6:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer.

7:23 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a report of a fully engulfed house fire on Stripe Road in Hoaglin Township. Convoy Fire, Grover Hill Fire, Middle Point Fire, Ottoville Fire, and Van Wert Fire were also dispatched to assist Scott. Deputies and C.E.R.T. also responded.

8:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

10:00 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a subject who fell.

10:23 p.m. – Dispatched Scott and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of a subject not breathing.