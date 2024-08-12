VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/10/2024

Saturday August 10, 2024

11:21 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Marshal to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of an ATV being driving on Village streets.

12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:13 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Thistlewood Court in the City of Van Wert for a subject with leg pain.

1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a property dispute.

4:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:57 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Church Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:15 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen.

10:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.