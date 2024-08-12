VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/11/2024
Sunday August 11, 2024
2:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of an unwanted subject.
9:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of theft.
9:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for an unconscious subject.
12:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upp Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.
1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a vehicle with no license plate.
3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist.
POSTED: 08/12/24 at 8:05 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement