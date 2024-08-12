VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/11/2024

Sunday August 11, 2024

2:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of an unwanted subject.

9:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of theft.

9:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for an unconscious subject.

12:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upp Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a vehicle with no license plate.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist.