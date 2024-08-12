VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/9/2024

Friday August 9, 2024

7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2012 Ford F250 driven by Chase Matthew Stanler of Berne, Indiana, was eastbound on Willshire Eastern Road near Clayton Road, when he crossed the opposite lane of travel, drove off the left side of the roadway and hit a utility pole. He then corrected back onto the roadway and came to rest. The truck’s airbags deployed and suffered disabling damage. Neither of the occupants were injured.

10:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of trespassing.

1:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bellis Road in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a stray dog.

1:13 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Masters Road in Jennings Township for a subject having a seizure.

1:34 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Doner Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of harassment.

2:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of domestic violence.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of aggravated menacing.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Werner Road in Tully Township for a report of farm equipment pulling down a power line.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a vehicle losing debris off a trailer.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pollock Road in Tully Township for a complaint of vehicle damage.

8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hartsock Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of dumped trash.

9:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sands Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

11:39 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Prairie Lane in the City of Van wert for a subject having a diabetic emergency.