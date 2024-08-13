Hurless earns new designation

Submitted information

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Eric Hurless of Van Wert has received the Agriculture Focused Financial Planning designation, or AFFP.



Achieving this designation required in-depth study in the following areas:

Eric Hurless

Process and Fundamenntals of Financial Planning

Agriculture Economics Concepts

Communication

Farming, Family, and Operations

Land and Leverage

Legacy

Income Strategies

“With this course of study, I’ve been able to expand my knowledge base to serve the whole financial picture for clients in rural communities and those who are associated with agriculture,” Hurless said. “It’s an important way for me to make a positive impact in their lives.”



Hurless’s office is located at 1052 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.



