VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/12/2024

Monday August 12, 2024

6:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township to check a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

7:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a property line dispute.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Becker Road in Jennings Township for a complaint of fraud.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for receiving stolen property and grand theft of a motor vehicle, both fourth degree felonies. Dontrall Jessie Smith, 29, of South Bend, Indiana, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of property damage.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a possible domestic dispute.

9:13 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

11:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point of noise and reckless driving of two dirt bikes and a four-wheeler.

11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on First Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.